BELGRADE Jan 31 Strong winds have created
meters-high snow drifts in northern Serbia, trapping up to 60
people in cars and buses, the head of the emergency services
said on Friday.
Rescuers used bulldozers and heavy machinery to open a road
near the northern town of Zrenjanin, 50 kilometers (30 miles)
from Serbia's capital Belgrade, after a column of cars got stuck
overnight in the snow drifts, said Predrad Maric, head of the
Interior Ministry's emergencies department.
"It is very difficult, even for machinery. The rescuers are
walking towards stranded cars," he told Reuters.
Serbian authorities have imposed a state of emergency in
Zrenjanin and several other towns in the northern province of
Vojvodina after easterly winds with speeds of more than 150
kilometers per hour (90 miles per hour) hit the region.
Border crossings with neighbouring Croatia, Romania and
Hungary have been closed to freight traffic and authorities
warned people in northern Serbia to avoid unnecessary travel.
Port authorities in Belgrade also imposed restrictions on
Friday for navigation along the River Danube after a barge
carrying gravel capsized near the Serbian capital.
