SREMSKI KARLOVCI, Serbia, June 8 Legend has it
that Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius Probus never let his soldiers
sit idle, so in peacetime he put them to work planting vineyards
in the rolling hills of Alma Mons, present-day Fruska Gora in
northern Serbia.
Over the centuries, winemaking became a noble and lucrative
business across the western Balkans. Two world wars,
communist-era neglect and a decade of turbulence at the close of
the 20th century devastated the industry, but in Serbia there
are green shoots of revival.
Exports of award-winning Serbian wines are soaring.
State-run cooperatives that produced huge quantities of
poor-quality wine in the communist era have improved and private
vineyards growing indigenous grape varieties have increased.
"Serbian wines are returning to markets. In the past 10 or
15 years we made big steps forward in production and quality,"
said Miroslav Kovacevic, 47, a portly, third-generation
winemaker from the northern town of Irig, where his family
vineyards employ around 120 people.
Between 2006 and 2014, exports of wines and other
grape-based alcoholic drinks had more than doubled to 17 million
euros ($18.84 million), Serbia's Statistics Office said,
despite floods and poor weather that damaged last year's grapes.
Last year master sommeliers at the Decanter World Wine
Awards competitions in London awarded Serbian wines 25 medals
and recommendations, up from two in 2008.
It's a hard-won success after years of war devastated the
industry. When Serbia finally emerged from the ashes of
Yugoslavia with the fall of strongman Slobodan Milosevic in
2000, the country had lost three-quarters of its vineyards.
Reformists who replaced Milosevic introduced grants of
12,000 euros per hectare of new vineyard, favourable loans and
subsidies.
Winemaking is now one of the fastest growing branches of
Serbian agriculture, employing around 100,000 households in the
country of 7.3 million people.
Rare trades associated with wine are being revived, like
making wine barrels, said Dejan Zivkoski, head of Serbia's
Association of Sommeliers.
"A decade ago you could hardly find a cooper
(barrel-maker)in Serbia; now there are more and more," he said.
But winemakers still import most of their needs including
bottles, corks, stainless-steel machinery and vessels. Taxes and
duties on wine and land remain too high, he said.
LACKING IN CONFIDENCE
Serbian winemakers need to promote themselves more to grab a
bigger slice of a global market estimated at $292 billion, said
Marko Babsek, a Belgrade-born New York sommelier who created a
portfolio of wines for export called The Balkan Wine Project.
He said Serbian producers could find a niche in
international markets if they focused on domestic grape
varieties that set them apart from Western competitors.
"An indigenous Serbian grape variety would definitely be
tougher to market initially, requiring lots of market work,
support and education," he said. "However, in the long run it
offers more room for growth in the market."
"Serbia should be more confident in the ability of ...
Serbian wines to hold their own in the wine world."
