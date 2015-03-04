* World Bank to lend $400 million in budget support
* Disbursement conditioned with public sector reforms
By Ivana Sekularac
KOPAONIK, Serbia, March 4 The World Bank has
allocated $619 million for Serbia this year but will disburse
the funds only if Belgrade presses on with public-sector reforms
required by the International Monetary Fund, the Bank's country
manager said on Wednesday.
The lending includes two budget-support loans of $200
million each. The rest will be used to improve the business
climate and the efficiency of public administration, Tony
Verheijen, World Bank's country manager, told Reuters.
Last month, the IMF's Executive Board approved a three-year,
1.2 billion-euro loan to Serbia, which requires the Balkan
country to curb its budget deficit and cap public debt.
Verheijen said the first $100 million tranche would be
disbursed in three weeks. Another $100 million will follow at
the end of the year, when Serbia completes the privatisation of
512 loss-making state-owned enterprises.
Another $200 million for budget support will also be
disbursed at the end of the year if Serbia introduces
professional and independent management in three major public
companies -- power utility EPS, the road-maintenance company
Putevi Srbije and railway operator Zeleznice Srbije.
"They (the government) could use this money to replace more
expensive debt with cheaper debt," Verheijen said on the
sidelines of an economic forum at the Kopaonik ski resort, some
250 kilometres (155 miles) south of the capital Belgrade.
To support the reform of the real estate valuation system,
the World Bank will approve $44 million later this month. Two
loans totalling $75 million and $100 million will be approved in
the summer to help Serbia improve public administration and the
business climate.
"We are working on a five-year strategy for Serbia which
will be presented in summer," Verheijen said, adding that the
World Bank's programme over the next three years would be
closely linked to the IMF loan deal.
(Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and)