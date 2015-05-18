BELGRADE May 18 Serbia and the World Bank's
International Finance Corporation agreed a programme on Monday
to improve bankruptcy legislation and out of court settlements,
in order to bring down the high level of non-performing loans.
Bad loans account for 23 percent of all lending in Serbia, a
European Union candidate country where foreign banks control 75
percent of the market. So far, four Serbian banks have collapsed
under the weight of bad loans, at a cost of 800 million euros to
the state.
On Monday, Economy Minister Zeljko Sertic, Justice Minister
Nikola Selakovic and the head of the Serbian Chamber of
Commerce, Marko Cadez, signed a memorandum to implement a
three-year programme that would aim to improve the resolution of
non-performing loans (NPL) and boost lending.
Thomas Lubeck, the IFC's regional manager for the Western
Balkans, was also one of the signatories of the memorandum.
The IFC, the World Bank's private-sector investment arm,
will provide training for judges and expertise in drafting
legislation, among other things.
Sertic said the programme should help improve bankruptcy
laws and speed up the bankruptcy procedure, as well as amend
current legislation on financial restructuring of companies,
which would enable problematic debts to be settled out of court
without launching a bankruptcy procedure.
"We need to attract banks to participate in this process
(out-of-court settlement of debts)," Sertic told reporters
following the signing ceremony.
As part of a 1.2 billion euro loan deal with the
International Monetary Fund approved in February, Serbia has
agreed to find a solution for the bad loans, which are stifling
local credit activity.
Last week the Fund's representative in Serbia, Daehaeng Kim,
said the Balkan country must tighten up its tax and regulatory
framework to help tackle the mountain of NPLs.
