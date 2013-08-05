BRIEF-Allstate says Allstate Insurance set to use drones for storm season
* Says Allstate Insurance is set to use drones for assessment of property damage claims across four states
Aug 5 Serco Group PLC : * Confirmation of major new contract to support US healthcare eligibility * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Brompton Split Banc Corp. announces intention to implement a class A share split and concurrent preferred share private placement
* Jaguar Resources Inc. Announces financing of $38 million USD