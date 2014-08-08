BRIEF-Ichor Holdings prices public offering of 5.2 mln ordinary shares at $19.50/shr
* Ichor Holdings Ltd announces pricing of public offering by selling shareholders
LONDON Aug 8 Serco
* Announce the appointment of Liz Benison as the new chief executive for its UK & Europe, local & regional government division
* Benison is joining Serco from Computer Science Corp where she has spent the last three years as vp and general manager of uk business Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Ichor Holdings Ltd announces pricing of public offering by selling shareholders
SHANGHAI, April 27 Chinese and European aviation regulators said on Thursday they will forge closer ties over aircraft manufacturing and certification as the global industry turns its eyes to China ahead of the maiden flight of the Chinese-built C919 jet.