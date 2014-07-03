* Serco reviewing all contracts after 2013 problems
By Kate Holton
LONDON, July 3 British outsourcing firm Serco
, forced to raise cash after a collapse in profits, said
it expected to write down the value of some of its larger
loss-making contracts as part of a review of its business.
The firm, which said it was trading in line with its
expectations, noted that the writedowns could hit its previously
stated forecasts for the financial year. Shares in the group
slipped 0.6 percent by 1104 GMT.
Serco was rocked last year after it was found to have
overcharged the British government on a contract to tag
criminals - sparking a ban on new government work, the exit of
its long-serving CEO and a big hit to profits.
It has downgraded 2014 profit forecasts three times since
then, launched a share placing to raise cash and is reviewing
its contracts, operations and structure.
"Whilst difficulties continue on some contracts, overall our
trading and financial position is in line with the expectations
on which we updated the market two months ago," Chief Executive
Rupert Soames said.
"There are many challenges ahead, but I am confident that we
can build a strong future for the business."
Serco, Capita and fellow outsourcer G4S grew
rapidly over the last two decades as the government outsourced a
string of services from running prisons to inspecting schools to
save money and improve efficiency.
But the tagging scandal and high-profile mistakes by G4S
over a contract to supply security guards for the London Olympic
Games sparked greater scrutiny of a sector that is dominated by
a small group of big companies.
On Thursday Serco said it expected to write down the value
of some of its larger contracts, including one which provides
accommodation for asylum seekers in Britain and a clinical
healthcare project.
It will give the full details when it reports its half-year
results on August 12 but said on Thursday it could take
provisions of between 10 million pounds and 15 million pounds
for those two contracts.
Serco said its asylum seeker Compass contract, which has
been running since late 2012, had incurred a cumulative
operating loss of around 15 million pounds to date.
The healthcare contract has already been written down by 18
million pounds and this could be increased at the half year.
Analysts said the trading update was broadly in line with
the one given two months ago but noted that Serco would have to
perform well in the second half of the year to meet its full
year targets.
The company said for the first half of the year it expects to
report adjusted revenue of around 2.4 billion pounds, which it
said was broadly flat on an organic basis.
It reiterated its forecast, made two months ago, that
adjusted operating profit at constant currency would be not less
than 170 million pounds for the financial year.
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)