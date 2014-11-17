(Adds quotes, background)
LONDON Nov 17 Serco Chairman Alastair
Lyons said on Monday he would step down to take responsibility
for the debacle at the British outsourcing firm, which has
reported a string of profit downgrades and contract failures in
recent years.
Lyons, who became chairman in May 2010, said he had rejected
calls by his colleagues to stay and would step down once a
replacement had been found.
Serco has been rocked by repeated profit warnings, contract
problems and investigations into its operations.
Its shares fell 35 percent last week after the group wrote
off the value of its operations by 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4
billion) and said it would turn to investors for emergency cash
to rebuild the firm.
"The initial findings of the Strategy and Balance Sheet
Review point to strategic and operational mis-steps at Serco for
which, as Chairman of the board since 2010, I take ultimate
responsibility," he said.
