UPDATE 1-"Pls help me...": Frantic parents hunt for missing kids after UK concert blast
* "pls help me," message seeks blonde girl with flowers in hair
May 25 British outsourcing firm Serco Group Plc forecast 2016 profit ahead of current market expectations, citing the benefits of several contracts running longer than previous anticipated and others being more profitable.
Serco, making steps to recover from a string of contract problems and scandals, said it expected underlying trading profit of not less than 65 million pounds ($95 million), ahead of its previous forecast of about 50 million pounds.
Revenue was expected to be about 2.9 billion pounds, higher than a previous expectation of about 2.8 billion pounds, it said. ($1 = 0.6841 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* "pls help me," message seeks blonde girl with flowers in hair
LOS ANGELES, May 22 Pop star Ariana Grande said on Monday she was "broken" five hours after a bombing killed 19 people and wounded dozens of others at her concert in Manchester, England.