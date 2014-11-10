* To raise up to 550 mln stg
* Cuts 2014, 2015 profit outlooks
* Takes 1.5 bln stg impairment charge
* Shares down 32 percent
By Kate Holton and Sarah Young
LONDON, Nov 10 Britain's Serco announced
a rights issue of up to 550 million pounds ($874.5 million)
after cutting its profit forecast and taking a 1.5-billion-pound
impairment charge, wiping a third off its share price.
The unscheduled announcement, which also included a plan to
cancel the dividend, sent the shares down as much as 35 percent.
The strategy and the writedown follow a review by new Chief
Executive Rupert Soames to tackle a string of failed contracts.
The cut to the outlook is the fourth such downgrade in 12
months.
With current trading deteriorating, Serco plans to focus on
providing government services instead of private contracts. It
will sell assets and seek to renegotiate new terms with its
lenders.
"We are able to provide an initial estimate of the
impairments, write-downs and onerous contract provisions that
are likely to be required at year end," Soames said in the
release.
"Whilst it is a bitter pill, it is better for all concerned
that we swallow it now and establish a really solid foundation
on which to build Serco's future."
Serco runs services in 30 countries but generates almost
half its revenue in Britain. Its reputation was rocked last year
when alongside rival G4S it was found to have charged
Britain for monitoring criminals who were dead, in prison or
never tagged, sparking the exit of its CEO, a fine and a ban on
new work that ended in January.
It was forced to raise 170 million pounds via a placing in
April to help shore up its finances after a collapse in profits.
"Serco's new top team has bitten the bullet and revealed the
full extent of Serco's over optimistic accounting and strategic
blunders which will trigger a substantial write-off," said
Whitman Howard analyst Stephen Rawlinson.
"This news was expected but we expect the extent of the
damage was not."
Serco cut its forecast for 2014 adjusted operating profit by
around 20 million pounds to a target of between 130 million to
140 million pounds. It also cut its 2015 outlook.
The group's market valuation at the close on Friday was 1.7
billion pounds.
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.6292 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Li-Mei Hoang and Neil Maidment;
editing by James Davey and)