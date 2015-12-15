(Adds further detail, background)
LONDON Dec 15 British outsourcing firm Serco
said on Tuesday it had decided to retain its
environmental services and leisure businesses which it had
previously stated it would dispose of.
Serco is making changes after a string of contract problems
and scandals.
The company said following its disposal of its offshore call
centre, it had reviewed its previous intention to dispose of the
two businesses and had concluded that for strategic and
financial reasons, it was in the best interests of the firm to
retain them.
It said the two businesses had a combined annual revenue of
around 140 million pounds ($212 million). It maintained its
full-year revenue expectation of 3.5 billion pounds.
Last week, the company had warned revenue and trading profit
would fall in 2016, due to the sale of its offshore call centre
business and some lost contracts, which sent its shares down
more than 10 percent.
In March, Serco tapped shareholders for cash and said it was
unlikely to return to sales growth for another three years.
($1 = 0.6601 pounds)
