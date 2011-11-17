* Serco says 4.4 bln stg work won this year

* Reiterates H1 outlook and guidance

* UK and U.S. headwinds remain; sees positive long term developments (Adds details)

LONDON, Nov 17 British outsourcing firm Serco said it had won almost 2 billion pounds of work to date in the second half of the year, and that it expected to meet full-year expectations despite ongoing UK and U.S. austerity measures.

Serco, which runs services from UK immigration centres and prisons to the Dubai metro, said on Thursday total work won this year stood at 4.4 billion pounds ($6.9 billion), in line with last year, although its UK and U.S. markets remained hampered by austerity cuts and budgetary delays.

"For 2011, we will have achieved good organic growth despite some challenging conditions, with the outcome for the year anticipated to meet expectations," chief executive Christopher Hyman said in a statement.

"While short-term headwinds remain, particularly those facing the U.S. federal contracting industry, longer term developments in our markets and our strong positions are all encouraging factors."

Serco, which in August posted a 12 percent first-half profit rise ahead of expectations, won a 100 million pound front and back office service contract with Peterborough Council, as well as a 50 million pound extension to its London cycle hire scheme contract last month.

Shares in the FTSE 100 listed company closed at 501 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at around 2.4 billion pounds.

The company is expected to post a full-year pretax profit of between 236.61 million pounds and 264 million, with a consensus of 253.81 million, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 18 analysts. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Rhys Jones)