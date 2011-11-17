* Serco says 4.4 bln stg work won this year
* Reiterates H1 outlook and guidance
* UK and U.S. headwinds remain; sees positive long term
developments
(Adds details)
LONDON, Nov 17 British outsourcing firm
Serco said it had won almost 2 billion pounds of work to
date in the second half of the year, and that it expected to
meet full-year expectations despite ongoing UK and U.S.
austerity measures.
Serco, which runs services from UK immigration centres and
prisons to the Dubai metro, said on Thursday total work won this
year stood at 4.4 billion pounds ($6.9 billion), in line with
last year, although its UK and U.S. markets remained hampered by
austerity cuts and budgetary delays.
"For 2011, we will have achieved good organic growth despite
some challenging conditions, with the outcome for the year
anticipated to meet expectations," chief executive Christopher
Hyman said in a statement.
"While short-term headwinds remain, particularly those
facing the U.S. federal contracting industry, longer term
developments in our markets and our strong positions are all
encouraging factors."
Serco, which in August posted a 12 percent first-half profit
rise ahead of expectations, won a 100 million pound front and
back office service contract with Peterborough Council, as well
as a 50 million pound extension to its London cycle hire scheme
contract last month.
Shares in the FTSE 100 listed company closed at 501 pence on
Wednesday, valuing the business at around 2.4 billion pounds.
The company is expected to post a full-year pretax profit of
between 236.61 million pounds and 264 million, with a consensus
of 253.81 million, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll
of 18 analysts.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Rhys Jones)