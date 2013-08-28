LONDON Aug 28 British outsourcing firm Serco
could be banned from bidding for UK government contracts
after the justice ministry asked police to investigate alleged
fraudulent behaviour by some Serco staff working on a prisoner
escorting contract.
Britain's Ministry of Justice (MoJ) on Wednesday said an
investigation into the Serco-run prisoner escorting and
custodial services (PECS) contract had showed some staff
recording prisoners as having been delivered ready for court
when they were not - a performance measure for the contract.
In the light of this evidence, the MoJ said it would put the
contract under immediate "administrative supervision" and warned
Serco it could terminate this contract if any corporate
involvement was proved.
Serco said it had agreed to repay all past profits made on
the PECS contract and would forgo any future profits. The
company added that no member of its board had knowledge of this
practice.
"We have not seen evidence of systemic malpractice up to
board level, but we have been clear with the company, unless it
undertakes a rapid process of major change, and becomes
completely open with government about the work it is doing for
us, then it will not win public contracts in future," said Chris
Grayling, Britain's Secretary of State for justice.
"The taxpayer must know that their money is being properly
used."
The PECS contract covers a range of services including
transporting prisoners between court and prison in London and
East Anglia in eastern England.
Serco was awarded the seven year contract worth 42 million
pounds ($65.25 million) a year in March 2011. The MoJ has an
option to extend the contract by three years if it is satisfied
with Serco's performance.
The MoJ said it had also ordered Serco to overhaul the
management responsible for the contract and to open its
management and accounting information on government contracts to
much more intense government scrutiny.
After a three month period, the changes they have put in
place will be assessed by a specially convened committee of
government non-executive directors.
If the committee is not satisfied that the changes made by
the company are sufficient to guarantee the future integrity of
government contracts, Serco will face exclusion from all new and
future work with the UK government, the MoJ said.
Earlier this year the British government placed all
contracts held by outsourcing firms G4S and Serco under
review after an audit showed they charged for tagging criminals
who were either dead, in prison or never tagged in the first
place.
Serco is due to report second-quarter results on Thursday.