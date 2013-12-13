LONDON Dec 13 Serco will take a
17-million-pound ($28 million) exceptional charge this year
related to three loss-making contracts in its UK clinical health
business, the British outsourcing company said on Friday.
Under criminal investigation for overcharging the government
on a contract to electronically tag offenders, Serco is
undergoing a revamp, including a search for a new chief
executive.
On Friday it announced it would end two healthcare contracts
early, including work at Braintree Hospital in Essex in
December, 2014, due to lower-than-anticipated patient referrals.
It will also end its provision of GP out-of-hours services
in Cornwall in May 2015 after facing operational challenges
including implementation of a new IT system.
The 17-million-pound non-cash charge covers estimated losses
in future years on the two deals, and a third loss-making
contract to provide community health services in Suffolk.
Serco posted revenues of 4.9 billion pounds last year, more
than half of it from UK contracts.
The company is awaiting the outcome of a number of reviews
into its business following contract problems with the British
government, its biggest customer.
In the last six months, group chief executive Chris Hyman
and UK and Europe boss Jeremy Stafford have both stepped down in
a bid to restore the government's trust in Serco, whose share
price has shed 27 percent of its value.
The government decided against contracting Serco to run
three prisons last month and has told the company it must show
sufficient corporate change before it can win new government
work.