LONDON Aug 28 Britain's Ministry of Justice
(MoJ) has asked the police to investigate alleged fraudulent
behaviour by some Serco staff working on its UK prisoner
escorting and custodial services (PECS) contract.
The MoJ on Wednesday said an investigation into the contract
had showed some Serco staff recording prisoners as having been
delivered ready for court when they were not -- a key
performance measure for the contract.
In the light of the new evidence, the MoJ said it would put
the contract under immediate "administrative supervision" and
warned Serco it could terminate this contract if any corporate
involvement was proved.
Serco said it had agreed to repay all past profits made on
the PECS contract and would forgo any future profits. The
company added that no member of its board had knowledge of this
practice.