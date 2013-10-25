LONDON Oct 25 Serco, the outsourcer at
the centre of a government contract scandal, said its Chief
Executive Chris Hyman had stepped down in a last ditch bid to
restore its reputation.
The group also announced plans on Friday to strengthen its
board and restructure the company, splitting the British central
government work into a separate unit which will be more closely
monitored to improve transparency.
Global outsourcing group Serco was told in September it
could be investigated by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO)
alongside rival G4S after an audit showed they charged
for tagging criminals who were either dead, in prison or never
tagged at all.