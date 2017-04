LONDON Dec 13 British outsourcing group Serco said on Friday it would take a non-cash exceptional charge of 17 million pounds ($27.76 million) this year related to three loss-making contracts in its UK clinical health business.

Following a review of its UK healthcare business, the firm, which is currently under criminal investigation for overcharging government on a contract to tag criminals, said it would end two of the healthcare contracts, in Braintree and Cornwall, early.