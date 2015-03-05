LONDON, March 5 British government services firm
Serco expects binding offers for its Indian outsourcing
unit in early April valuing the business at up to 360 million
pounds ($548.28 million), three sources familiar with the matter
said on Thursday.
Serco, which put its Indian business process outsourcing
(BPO) arm on the block in November, has given access to
confidential material to at least four buyout funds, one of the
sources said, adding that due diligence will continue for the
next three weeks.
A consortium of U.S. buyout fund Blackstone and
Barclays is preparing a joint bid drawing on
Blackstone's knowledge of the business, the sources said,
pointing to Blackstone's former investment in the same company
between 2007 and 2011.
But three other buyout funds -- Carlyle, Clayton,
Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and Apax -- are also lining up
their offers, the sources said.
Spokesmen at Serco, Barclays, Carlyle, Apax and CD&R
declined to comment while a representative for Blackstone was
not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.6566 pounds)
