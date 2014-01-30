BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management says issuer, guarantor and co entered into subscription agreement
* Issuer, guarantor and company entered into a subscription agreement
LONDON Jan 30 British outsourcing group Serco said 2014 profit could be as much as 20 percent below market forecasts due to the cost of improving its business after contract failures with its biggest customer, the UK government.
Serco is overhauling its business, including restructuring its UK unit and strengthening its board to appease the government following some high profile contract blunders last year.
Analysts had on average expected a 2014 adjusted pretax profit of 277 million pounds, but Serco said on Thursday it could be 10-20 percent lower.
(Adds analyst quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, April 20 Investors stocked up on safe-haven U.S.-based gold and bond funds ahead of France's closely watched presidential election, while trimming purchases of European stock funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Non-U.S. stock funds attracted $1.5 billion in net cash for the fifth straight week, according to Thomson Reuters' Lipper research unit, after pulling in $3.8 billion the prior week. U.S.-li