LONDON May 8 Struggling British outsourcing
firm Serco said it had signed its first defence contract
in the Middle East - a 26 million pound ($44 million) deal to
deliver education courses to officers of the Qatar Armed Forces.
Under the three-year contract with Qatar's Ministry of
Defence, Serco will provide postgraduate-level military
education courses for majors and lieutenant colonels in the
navy, army and air force, in partnership with Britain's Ministry
of Defence and King's College London, the firm said on Thursday.
Serco, which operates services around the world from prisons
to air traffic control, already does business with armed forces
in the United States, Australia and Britain, where it also
provides military education courses.
Duncan Mackison, Serco's managing director for defence in
Britain and Europe, described the Qatar deal in a statement as a
"significant entry into the defence market in the Middle East".
Serco has traditionally operated in transport and facilities
management sectors in the Middle East, which accounts for 5
percent of its 5.1 billion pounds in turnover. It is now
targeting work in other sectors such as defence, education and
welfare support.
The group over the past year has been hit by scandals
involving contracts with the British government, costly
restructuring, falling margins on renewed work and fewer new
business wins.
Last week its new boss, Rupert Soames, outlined a nine-month
strategy review aimed at restoring its bruised reputation and
profits.
($1 = 0.5894 British Pounds)
