* Dividend up 20 pct to 10.1 pence, to pay more in future
* FY pretax profit up 6 pct to 278.1 mln stg
* Sees modest improvement in organic revenue growth in 2013
* Shares up 10.3 percent to top FTSE-100 index
By Christine Murray
LONDON, March 5 British outsourcing firm Serco
hiked its dividend by 20 percent and said it would pay
out a bigger proportion of earnings to shareholders in the
coming years, after it reported a pick up in revenue growth in
the second half of 2012.
Shares in the group, which runs facilities ranging from
Britain's Atomic Weapons Establishment to immigration detention
centres in Australia, jumped as much as 12 percent on Tuesday.
Analysts had criticised Serco for not paying a high enough
dividend, and some have also worried it could be hit by
government spending cuts in Europe and the United States.
However, Liberum Capital analyst Joe Brent said the dividend
pledge was a sign of the company's confidence, although it could
also be seen as signalling fewer opportunities for expansion.
"If you were being cynical you'd say its a sign of lower
growth, but the market will like it, definitely," he said.
Serco raised its 2012 dividend to 10.1 pence a share and
said it would pay out more to shareholders, at least for the
coming years.
The group said earnings covered its dividend payout 4.2
times and it planned to reduce this ratio to 2.5-3.0 times over
the next three years.
Serco reported a 6 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit
for 2012 to 278.1 million pounds. Organic revenue, which
excludes acquisitions, rose 3.3 percent, while margins edged up
to 6.4 percent from 6.2 percent the year before.
"The organic growth of 3 percent for the full year, if you
dig into it, implies 8 percent for the second half so it enters
2013 with good momentum," said Liberum Capital's Brent.
"It ticks all the boxes really."
Serco presented a mixed picture across different
geographies, returning to organic revenue growth in its core
British market, but seeing a 14 percent plunge in the Americas,
hit by concerns about budget cuts.
Chief executive Chris Hyman said he was targeting new
opportunities to provide frontline services in India, where
Serco already has a substantial business process outsourcing
(BPO) operation employing 47,000 people.
"The frontrunners I believe will be transport, whether
that's aviation or light rail, and probably healthcare following
that," he told Reuters in a telephone interview.
He added he had a team on the ground scouting out BPO
opportunities in Brazil and was also looking at running
welfare-to-work and healthcare programmes in Saudi Arabia, as
the firm does in Britain.
Hyman saw two opposing trends across Serco's markets. In the
west, where budgets are tightening, he said Serco was being
asked to maintain service levels at cheaper cost, whereas in the
east and Brazil, where growth has been too fast for some clients
to keep up, it is being asked to improve productivity.
The firm forecast a "modest" improvement in organic revenue
and a flat margin in 2013, which Berenberg analysts called
"disappointing".
At 1050 GMT its shares, which are on the cusp of dropping
out of the FTSE 100 blue-chip index, were up 10.3
percent at 638.5 pence.