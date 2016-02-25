* Swings to FY trading profit of 138 mln stg from 632 mln
loss
* Reduces net debt by 605 million pounds to 78 million
* FY rev 3.5 bln stg vs just under 4 bln
* Shares up 11 pct
(Adds CEO comments, background, shares )
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, Feb 25 Shares in Serco soared by
11 percent after the British outsourcing firm showed signs its
turnaround plan was working, as it posted a trading profit ahead
of guidance set out last year and significantly reduced its
debt.
The company, making steps to recover from a string of
contract problems and scandals, swung to a full-year trading
profit of 138 million pounds ($192 million) from a loss of 632
million the previous year.
It reduced its net debt by 605 million pounds to 78 million,
as a result of a rights issue of new stock and the disposal of
its Indian offshore call centre.
Shares in the company jumped more than 11 percent in early
trading, making it one of the biggest gainers in the FTSE 250
index of mid-range stocks.
"Operationally and financially the business seems to
outsiders to be doing the right things, the markets remain
positive and company now has a strong balance sheet," said
Stephen Rawlinson, analyst at brokerage Whitman Howard.
Serco has suffered in recent years following problems with
government contracts that included overcharging the British
government for monitoring criminals and escalating costs on a
deal to provide accommodation to UK asylum seekers.
However the company reiterated expectations for a decline in
revenue to 2.8 billion pounds and trading profit around 50
million pounds in 2016, due to several loss-making contracts and
the disposal of its offshore call centre.
Revenue for the year ended Dec. 31 fell to 3.5 billion
pounds from just under 4 billion a year earlier.
Chief Executive Rupert Soames told Reuters he would focus on
improving the efficiency of the business and building up its bid
pipeline of new work and would hope to see revenue growth within
the next two to four years.
"This is part of a phase of transformation that we see
lasting a couple of years until we get into the final phase of
our turnaround, which will be growth, which we see coming
between 2018-2020."
Further cost reductions of around 700 million pounds were
expected in the coming year, Soames said, which would come from
businesses it had already disposed of.
($1 = 0.7171 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Fenton and David Holmes)