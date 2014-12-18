BRIEF-KKR to acquire majority stake in Focus Financial valuing it at about $2 bln
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR
Dec 18 Serco Group Plc :
* Reached agreement with its bank and US private placement lenders to amend its financial covenants
* This includes deferral of next covenant testing date to 31 May 2015
* This will ensure that serco has a solid financial platform from which to implement comprehensive refinancing and proposed rights issue planned for Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR
* Wintrust financial corporation reports record first quarter 2017 net income, an increase of 19% over prior year