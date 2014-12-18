Dec 18 Serco Group Plc :

* Reached agreement with its bank and US private placement lenders to amend its financial covenants

* This includes deferral of next covenant testing date to 31 May 2015

* This will ensure that serco has a solid financial platform from which to implement comprehensive refinancing and proposed rights issue planned for Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)