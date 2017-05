Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Serena Williams of the U.S. in their women's singles final match at the Sony Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Serena Williams of the U.S. holds the trophy after her victory over Maria Sharapova of Russia in women's final at the Sony Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

MIAMI Serena Williams fought back from a set down to beat Maria Sharapova 4-6 6-3 6-0 and win the Sony Open for a record sixth time on Saturday.

The world number one becomes only the fourth woman in the Open era to win the same WTA tournament six times joining Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and Steffi Graf.

(Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Gene Cherry)