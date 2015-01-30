BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
Jan 30 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Says the company and CMC Biologics enter into exclusive agreement on Factor VIIa
* Says the agreement gives the company exclusive rights for development and commercialization of Factor VIIa for pulmonary administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Valeant announces key appointments in dermatology and corporate communications leadership