Nov 10 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Said on Sunday had entered into an exclusive license agreement with PARI Pharma GmbH concerning the use of PARI's patent protected nebulizer

* Said would start clinical studies in PAP, CF and BE in 2015

* Said expected to receive a Marketing Authorization for PAP in Q1/Q2 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: