BRIEF-Qatar's Medicare Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 17.9 million riyals vs 14.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oIcJaM) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Nov 10 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Said on Sunday had entered into an exclusive license agreement with PARI Pharma GmbH concerning the use of PARI's patent protected nebulizer
* Said would start clinical studies in PAP, CF and BE in 2015
* Said expected to receive a Marketing Authorization for PAP in Q1/Q2 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 17.9 million riyals vs 14.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oIcJaM) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.25 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016