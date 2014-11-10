Nov 10 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S

* 9-month net result loss 15.8 million Danish crowns compared to loss 4.4 crowns

* Q3 net turnover 127,000 crowns versus 0 crown

* Q3 operating loss 6.3 million crowns versus loss 2.8 million crowns

* Says if planned clinical development and regulatory pathway on Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (PAP) are fulfilled, expects to obtain market approval for GM-CSF in PAP within the next 3-4 years

* Says expect that early access program/name patient sales will commerce in November/December 2014

* Says expects that development plans could lead to a market approval for FVIIa within 5 years

* Says will commence 6 weeks inhalation toxicity study for GM-CSF and prepare for the start of the 26 weeks toxicity study planned to start Q1 2015