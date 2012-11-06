Nov 6 Seringueira Leasing LLC on Tuesday sold $286.368 million of secured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue is guaranteed by the Export-Import Bank of the United States. Citigroup and Santander were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SERINGUEIRA LEASING AMT $286.368 MLN COUPON 1.558 PCT MATURITY 11/06/2024 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/06/2013 MOODY'S NR YIELD 1.558 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/14/2012 S&P NR SPREAD 48 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NR MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS