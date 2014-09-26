BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group to purchase and sell 3.8 mln shares of stock at $0.70/share
* Marathon Patent Group, Inc. announces pricing of $2,660,000 concurrent registered direct offering and private placement
Sept 26 Serinus Energy Inc :
* Says Polish financial supervisor approves prospectus of introduction of 38,479,608 of issued shares of company, to be traded on main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon:
