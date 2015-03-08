March 8 Britain's Serious Fraud Office is
calling former traders of Barclays Plc and Deutsche
Bank for interviews as part of its investigation of
whether the Euribor benchmark interest rate was rigged, the FT
reported, citing people familiar with the probe.
With the help of special government funding, the Serious
Fraud Office is examining if the euro interbank offered rate,
Euribor, was manipulated for individual trading benefit, the
newspaper said. (on.ft.com/193gu3D)
UK regulators are also investigating traders from other
banks, the newspaper said, citing sources.
Barclays, which set aside 750 million pounds for fines
arising from allegations of manipulation in currency markets,
last week said it hopes to settle these investigations as soon
as possible.
Deutsche, for its part, is gearing up to pay almost 1
billion euros for fines related to the settlement of allegations
related to the manipulation of Libor.
The SFO followed dual strands of Euribor and dollar Libor
for investigation, the newspaper said.
Barclays, UBS AG Deutsche and a few other banks and
brokerages were fined about $6 billion by U.S. and European
regulators last year for alleged Libor and Euribor rigging [ID:
nL6N0PT3BS]
Barclays, Deutsche and the SFO could not be reached
immediately for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)