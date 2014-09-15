BRIEF-Ardelyx Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million
* Ardelyx inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ptE31A) Further company coverage:
Sept 15 Serodus ASA
* Announces details on positive results on the clinical study of patients with systolic hypertension.
* Primary objective was to demonstrate if 10 mg SER100 twice daily for 2 consecutive days by subcutaneous injections was safe and well tolerated
* Secondary objective was to demonstrate if SER100 decrease the systolic blood pressure compared to placebo Source text for Eikon:
* Alere Inc - on April 24, co entered into third amendment, dated as of April 24, to secured credit agreement, dated as of June 18, 2015