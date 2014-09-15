Sept 15 Serodus ASA

* Announces details on positive results on the clinical study of patients with systolic hypertension.

* Primary objective was to demonstrate if 10 mg SER100 twice daily for 2 consecutive days by subcutaneous injections was safe and well tolerated

* Secondary objective was to demonstrate if SER100 decrease the systolic blood pressure compared to placebo Source text for Eikon:

