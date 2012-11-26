MILAN Nov 26 The privatisation of Italy's
third-biggest motorway operator failed to attract any bids on
Monday, adding to pressure on the northern province of Milan
ahead of a year-end debt deadline.
The auction of an 82.12 percent stake in Serravalle did not
generate a single bid at the floor price of 658 million euros
($853 million), majority shareholder Asam said on Monday.
Asam is a holding company owned by the Province of Milan.
Under Italian law options on the table now include a second
round of bidding followed by a private deal if the second
auction falls through.
A source close to the operation said it was likely
Serravalle shareholders would press ahead with a second auction
which would mean lowering the floor price. Asam said it was
waiting for a decision from other shareholders.
At the beginning of November the mayor of Milan, Giuliano
Pisapia, said the minimum price of 4.45 euros per share would
not be lowered.
Asam owns 52.9 percent of Serravalle while the city of Milan
has an 18.6 percent stake.
The majority shareholder of Milan Serravalle-Milano
Tangenziali - the company that controls part of the Milan-Genoa
freeway and the Milan expressway - is looking to sell a stake to
raise cash for its depleted coffers.
But time for a sale is running short. Italian law says a
minimum of 40 days is required between a first and second round
of bidding, while the province of Milan needs to pay down its
debt obligations before the end of the year.
The province is also trying to sell a 14.6 percent stake in
Milan airport operator SEA by the end of the year in an initial
public offering.
The sale of Serravalle is the biggest privatisation of
motorway infrastructure in Italy in the last few years.
Sources have previously said Italy's biggest motorway
operator Atlantia and a consortium comprising
infrastructure fund F2i and the Gavio family had been given
access to the data room.
F2i has said it is interested in Serravalle.
