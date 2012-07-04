MUMBAI, July 4 Serum Institute of India, the
country's top vaccine maker, has bought polio vaccine maker
Bilthoven Biologicals from the government of Netherlands for 32
million euros ($40.34 million), a top executive said.
The acquisition gives Serum a manufacturing base in Europe
and greater access to European and U.S. markets, the company
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Serum plans to invest about 70 million to 80 million euros,
inclusive of the acquisition amount, over the next three years
to expand Bilthoven's manufacturing capacity and meet working
capital requirements, Adar Poonawalla, executive director,
Serum, told Reuters over the phone.
Based in the western Indian city of Pune, Serum Institute is
the world's fifth-largest vaccine maker by volume.
The company plans to fund the acquisition by a combination
of cash and debt, he said.
($1 = 0.79 euros)
