MUMBAI, Sept 22 Asia's largest vaccine maker,
Serum Institute of India Ltd, has halted plans to sell a
minority stake in the company, as global market volatility has
dented the appetite of private equity and sovereign wealth funds
for big-ticket investments, its CEO said.
Serum, owned by the billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla, was in
discussions to sell an up to 10 percent stake in the company
about two months ago, seeking a valuation of up to $12 billion,
Adar Poonawalla told Reuters on Tuesday.
"They indicated it would be difficult for them to dish that
much out right now," he said, referring to private equity firms
and sovereign wealth funds that the unlisted company was in
talks with for the stake sale.
"Naturally, we weren't going to accept a lower valuation
just because there is a liquidity crunch going on."
Poonawalla said Serum would hold off all discussions "until
the markets stabilise," and is willing to wait for a few months
to a year before reconsidering those plans. He said there was no
urgent need for the company to raise funds.
Serum, the world's fifth-largest vaccines maker by volume
which plans to file for fast-track approval to launch a dengue
treatment in India, is also not considering listing its shares
on public exchanges, Poonawalla said.
"We don't want to go to the public domain and be accountable
to other shareholders and base our decisions on what the market
would expect us to do," he said. "We want to keep our
independence on making our decisions."
