has been admitted by the BIFR on August 13, 2015. * Source text: Servalakshmi Paper Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has made a reference to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) under Section 15 of the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985, in view of the erosion of the entire net worth of the Company and the same has been admitted by the BIFR on August 13, 2015. * Further company coverage (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)