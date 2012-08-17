NEW YORK, Aug 17 (IFR) - In a rare event, The ServiceMaster
Co on Thursday returned to the high-yield market after voiding a
$1 billion deal that priced a week ago before settlement.
The company, which provides services such as pest control,
lawn care and cleaning to residential and commercial clients,
announced in a regulatory filing that it was lowering its 2012
revenue and EBITDA forecasts, because one of its three business
lines, TruGreen, is expected to show continued weakness in the
second half of 2012.
As a result, bankers and the company decided to cancel its
6.125% notes due 2020, which priced last Wednesday at par. Those
notes, which were upsized significantly from $300 million to $1
billion, failed to perform in the aftermarket, trading down as
much as two points initially before moving to around 99 earlier
this week.
Memphis, Tenn-based ServiceMaster and lead underwriters JP
Morgan, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs, Citi and Natixis, decided to void the original
deal to deter any disputes with bondholders based on the newly
disclosed information.
"It's easier to go back to retract the bond than deal with
lawsuits," said one investor.
Buyers could have argued that there was a failure to
disclose this change in the 2012 forecast, or that the
underwriters had failed to do the proper due diligence. A
re-pricing of the bond would avoid these legal wranglings and
hopefully appease most investors.
But even this solution has it problems. The decision to void
the deal could create other headaches in terms of unraveling all
the secondary trades done after the deal priced, not to mention
the lost profit for those who had made a winning trade in the
bonds short, but volatile secondary life.
The settlement date on the original bond was T+8 -- the
trade date of Aug 8 plus eight business days following pricing,
or Aug 20 -- rather than the more typical T+3 found on most
high-yield bonds.
The long settlement matched up with the settlement of the
other part of the financing, its concurrent amend and extend of
its outstanding bank loan. This long settlement gave the
underwriters the chance to void the deal, which would not have
happened had it settled the regular way of T+3.
The new deal was launched as a $750 million eight-year
non-call three senior notes offering and priced at 7% at par.
That was after whispers emerged early Thursday at the 6.375%
area, and talk came out at the much wider 6.75%-7%.
Final pricing was a full 87.5 basis points (bp) wider than
where the original deal priced. In the aftermarket, however, the
re-launched notes performed better, with quotes seen up at
100.50-101.
The use of proceeds of the new deal are the same as last
week's issue. The notes, along with $100 million of cash on
hand, will be used to repay $300 million of term loan, to redeem
$396 million of 10.75% senior toggle notes due 2015 at 102.6875
and for general corporate purposes.
The decision to void the deal is a rare one in the
high-yield market. Only two other deals have suffered a similar
fate since 2005, according to IFR records.
In December 2007, Legends Gaming cancelled its $220 million
issue following pricing via Jefferies that would have repaid
debt.
And in May 2007, OSI Restaurants cancelled its bond offering
that was to partly pay for its buyout.
The $550 million senior notes were voided after a special
stockholder's meeting called to vote on the LBO was postponed to
permit the solicitation of additional votes to approve the
transaction.
Eventually stockholders approved a deal with a sweetened
offer price. The bond offering was then re-priced in June 2007.