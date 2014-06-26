June 26 Shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings
Inc rose about 3.64 percent in their debut, valuing the
owner of Terminix pest control and American Home Shield brands
at about $2.25 billion.
The company's IPO raised about $610.3 million after its
offering was priced at $17, slightly below its expected price
range of $18-$21 per share.
ServiceMaster, controlled by private equity firm Clayton,
Dubilier & Rice, sold 35.9 million shares in the offering.
Shares opened at $17.45 and touched a high of $17.62.
ServiceMaster's other brands include ServiceMaster Clean,
Merry Maids cleaning service and Furniture Medic among others.
J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs
& Co and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters
for the offering.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)