June 19 ServiceNow Inc, which provides cloud-based services, said it expects its initial public offering of 11.65 million shares to be priced at between $15 and $17 each.

The company, which helps enterprises automate their information technology operations, will sell 9 million shares and its shareholders will offer another 2.65 million.

The software maker had filed for an offering of up to $150 million in March.

At the mid-point of its expected price range, the offering will raise about $186 million, giving the company a post-IPO valuation of $1.9 billion.

ServiceNow was ranked fifth in North America on Deloitte's '2011 Technology Fast 500' - a list of the 500 fastest growing companies in the technology, media, telecom, life sciences and clean technology sectors.

Several business software firms are preparing to go public in the next 12 months, hoping strong demand for cloud computing services will shield them from the aftermath of Facebook's botched IPO and Europe's financial woes.

ServiceNow is backed by Sequoia Capital, which also has a stake in Jive Software and Square, a company run by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Underwriters to the offering include Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities.