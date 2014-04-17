PARIS, April 17 Jacques Servier, founder and
president of France's second-largest drugmaker, has died before
his trial over Mediator, a weight-loss pill at the centre of the
country's biggest public health scandal in years.
The 92-year-old billionaire doctor, who founded the
privately held drugmaker that bears his name 60 years ago, died
on Wednesday at his home, the company said late that evening.
Servier died of old age, a company spokeswoman said on
Thursday.
He was placed under investigation in 2012 on suspicion of
manslaughter for his role in the Mediator scandal and had always
denied any wrongdoing.
A trial is expected in the first half of 2015 to determine
whether the company misled patients and authorities about the
pill, suspected of causing heart-valve disorders.
Officials have blamed at least 500 deaths on Mediator, which
was marketed to overweight diabetics but often prescribed for
weight loss. The drug was pulled from the French market in 2009,
about a decade after its withdrawal from Spain, Italy and the
United States.
Servier posted revenue of 4.2 billion euros ($5.8 billion)
in 2013, making it France's second-biggest drugmaker by sales
behind Sanofi. The fortune of Servier's founder was
estimated at 2.3 billion euros by economic magazine Challenges.
($1 = 0.7243 Euros)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Erica Billingham)