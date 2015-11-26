PARIS Nov 26 Privately-owned French
pharmaceutical company Servier said on Thursday it planned to
cut 610 jobs and would reorganise its sales network due to
competitive pressures and a tougher regulatory environment.
The firm said it had been penalised by patent losses, a
rapid growth in generic drugs, regulated prices and delays in
obtaining market clearance for its drugs.
A new organisation, which will be implemented in the second
half of 2016, will result in a net loss of 610 jobs, the company
said in a statement.
"This project is difficult but necessary to safeguard the
competitiveness of our group in an increasingly difficult market
environment," Servier's group president Olivier Laureau said in
the statement.
The group, which reported revenues of 4 billion euros ($4.24
billion) in 2014, employs about 21,000 people worldwide.
