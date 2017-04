Sept 4 SES SA :

* SES and Echostar to boost strategic partnership at 105 degrees west with new satellite procurement

* SES-11 will be manufactured by Airbus defence and space based on highly reliable eurostar E3000 platform

* Procurement of new SES-11 satellite, also to be known as Echostar 105

* Satellite will be launched into space in Q4 2016