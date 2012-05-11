BRUSSELS May 11 Satellite operator SES reported first-quarter earnings slightly above expectations, with steady expansion of demand for high-definition broadcasts in Europe, and retained its outlook for 2012 and for the medium-term.

SES, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of BSkyB, Canal Plus, Premiere and NBC, said on Friday its revenue rose by 5.1 percent to 450.2 million euros, compared with the 451 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Core profit increased by 4.9 percent to 337.3 million euros ($437.1 million) against the 332 million euros forecast in the Reuters poll.

It repeated that recurring revenues would grow by about 2 percent and core profit by 1 percent this year, a slower rate than in 2011 due to the delayed launch of a satellite and the switch-off of analogue television in Germany.

SES stopped receiving revenue from analogue broadcasting to Germany, which totalled 150 million euros in 2011, given the switch-off of analogue satellite TV there at the end of April.

The Luxembourg-based company said the SES-4 satellite, the 50th in its fleet, became operational in mid-April.

SES has suffered limited pain since the 2008/2009 global financial crisis because its revenue is mostly from steady rental of satellite capacity as thrifty consumers go out less and spend more time watching television. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Ben Deighton)