* Eutelsat cuts 2012 revenue, core profit forecasts

* Cites competition, service roll-out delay, U.S. govt weakness

* SES Q1 EBITDA 337 mln euros vs forecast 332 mln euros

* SES sees 2012 recurring revenue up 2 pct, EBITDA up 1 pct

* Eutelsat shares down 14 pct, SES down 2 pct (Updates with Eutelsat, shares, analyst comment)

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, May 11 Shares in satellite operator Eutelsat fell to a two-year low on Friday after the company cut its outlook due to a series of problems, while rival SES kept its guidance as demand for beamed-down TV broadcasts held up.

Eutelsat shares dropped as much as 14.6 percent to 22.535 euros, making them the second-weakest in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading stocks. SES shares were 2 percent lower, with the STOXX 600 European media index off 0.6 percent.

Broker Nomura cut its recommendation on Eutelsat to 'neutral' from 'buy'.

Satellite operators have suffered limited pain since the 2008-09 global financial crisis because their revenue is mostly from steady rental of satellite capacity as thrifty consumers go out less and spend more time watching television.

The operators have mainly achieved growth by expanding in digital television in emerging markets and via the developed world's shift to high-definition.

Analysts said demand for television broadcasts within Europe and emerging markets was generally healthy, as shown by SES, but that Eutelsat had appeared to underestimate specific problems.

"They were flagged at the half-year point, but then it kept its guidance," said an analyst who declined to be named. "They have lost investor trust and confidence on guidance in future will be strained."

"For SES, the fundamentals are fine. The margins are actually slightly better than expected."

Eutelsat said late on Thursday it now expected revenue of 1.22 billion euros and core profit (EBITDA) of about 955 million euros, compared with previous forecast of 1.235 billion and above 955 million, respectively.

It said it was facing more competition in the Balkans and Africa, partial delays in the roll-out of high bandwidth services and a slowdown of business with the U.S. military.

The latter needs more capacity over Afghanistan, but Eutelsat will only be able to meet this when two satellites are launched in the final quarter of 2012.

The Paris-based company whose financial year runs to June, is due to give a three-year revenue growth outlook in July. It currently aims for 7 percent for 2011-14, but analysts said this could fall to 5 percent for the next period.

SES, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of BSkyB, Canal Plus and NBC, said on Friday its core profit (EBITDA) rose 4.9 percent to 337 million euros ($437 million), compared with a forecast for 332 million in a Reuters poll.

It repeated that recurring revenues would grow by about 2 percent and core profit by 1 percent this year, a slower rate than in 2011 due to the delayed launch of a satellite and the switch-off of analogue television in Germany.

SES stopped receiving revenue from analogue broadcasting to Germany, which totalled 150 million euros in 2011, given the switch-off of analogue satellite TV there at the end of April.

SES also repeated its forecast for 2012-2014 for a compound annual growth rate for recurring revenue of 4.5 percent and for core profit of 4.0 percent. Excluding analogue income, the growth of revenue and core profit would be 7.5 percent.

SES makes a distinction between reported and recurring results, the latter excluding one-off items, changes in scope and currency moves. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Erica Billingham)