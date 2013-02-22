BRUSSELS Feb 22 Satellite operator SES reported fourth-quarter earnings in line with market expectations and forecast higher growth this year.

SES, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of BSkyB, Canal+, Echostar and India's Dish TV, said on Friday its revenue rose 3.7 percent to 468.4 million euros ($619.3 million), compared with the 469 million euro average forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 brokers.

Core profit (EBITDA) increased 3.5 percent from a year earlier to 334.6 million euros, against the 337 million euro average forecast in the Reuters poll.

This year, SES said revenue and core profit would increase by between 4 and 5 percent based on constant exchange rates.

In 2012, revenue grew on that basis by 1.5 percent and core profit by 1.6 percent.

Growth slowed last year due to the delayed launch of a satellite and the switch-off of analogue television in Germany. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)