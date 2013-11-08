BRUSSELS Nov 8 SES , one of the world's largest commercial satellite operators, repeated its 2013 growth forecast despite delays to the launch of two satellites after third-quarter earnings slightly beat market expectations.

The company, which broadcasts 5,300 television channels from 54 satellites, said on Friday that revenue should increase by between 3 and 4 percent and core profit (EBITDA) by 2.5 to 3.5 percent.

SES, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of BSkyB , Echostar and India's Dish TV, is planning to launch four new satellites this year, two of which have already gone into orbit.

However, one of those, Astra 2E, was pushed back two weeks until the end of September, while another, SES-8, would be launched on November 22, rather than in October as previously envisaged.

The company reported revenues of 467.7 million euros ($625.9 million)and core profit of 347.3 million euros, above the corresponding averages forecast in a Reuters poll of 465 million euros and 341 million euros.

Earnings this year have been capped by the ending in April last year of analogue broadcasts to Germany. This service brought in 42.6 million euros in the first four months of last year. Broadcasters were already paying for digital transmissions.

O3b Networks, in which SES has a 47 percent interest, also launched its first four satellites for broadband Internet services in June. Two further batches of four are due for launch in the first and third quarters of 2014.

After the replacement of certain satellites, SES sees capital expenditure falling from 835 million euros in 2011 through 510 million euros this year and 530 million euro next to a maximum of 450 million in 2015-2018. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)