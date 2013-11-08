BRUSSELS Nov 8 SES , one of
the world's largest commercial satellite operators, repeated its
2013 growth forecast despite delays to the launch of two
satellites after third-quarter earnings slightly beat market
expectations.
The company, which broadcasts 5,300 television channels from
54 satellites, said on Friday that revenue should increase by
between 3 and 4 percent and core profit (EBITDA) by 2.5 to 3.5
percent.
SES, which sells transmission capacity to the likes of BSkyB
, Echostar and India's Dish TV, is
planning to launch four new satellites this year, two of which
have already gone into orbit.
However, one of those, Astra 2E, was pushed back two weeks
until the end of September, while another, SES-8, would be
launched on November 22, rather than in October as previously
envisaged.
The company reported revenues of 467.7 million euros ($625.9
million)and core profit of 347.3 million euros, above the
corresponding averages forecast in a Reuters poll of 465 million
euros and 341 million euros.
Earnings this year have been capped by the ending in April
last year of analogue broadcasts to Germany. This service
brought in 42.6 million euros in the first four months of last
year. Broadcasters were already paying for digital
transmissions.
O3b Networks, in which SES has a 47 percent interest, also
launched its first four satellites for broadband Internet
services in June. Two further batches of four are due for launch
in the first and third quarters of 2014.
After the replacement of certain satellites, SES sees
capital expenditure falling from 835 million euros in 2011
through 510 million euros this year and 530 million euro next to
a maximum of 450 million in 2015-2018.
