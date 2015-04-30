BRUSSELS, April 30 Satellite operator SES reported a decline of revenue and core profit in the first quarter on Thursday when currency effects were removed and said its three-year growth would be towards the bottom of its earlier guidance range.

The group, which broadcasts over 6,400 television channels from 54 satellites, said that revenue in the first three months of the year fell by 4.9 percent on a constant currency basis to 477.8 million euros ($529.8 million).

Core profit (EBITDA) was down 4.6 percent to 356.1 million euros.

The company said the decline was due to the sale of transponders to rival Eutelsat at the start of last year and a renewal of a contract agreement with EchoStar for use of two satellites, whose capacities have reduced.

The group repeated that it expected revenues and core profit (EBITDA) would grow by up to 1 percent in 2015, after increasing by 4 percent and 5 percent respectively in 2014.

Earnings would be better in the quarters ahead as satellite Astra 2G, launched in December, entered into service.

The group said revenues and core profit would grow by 3.5 percent per year on average between 2014 and 2016. In February it had given a range of 3.5 to 4.0 percent.

The reduction was because SES now knew that its next satellite launch, SES-9, would be in the third quarter of this year. It had previously said it would be in either the second or the third quarter. ($1 = 0.9018 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)