BRUSSELS, July 24 Satellite operator SES cut its full-year revenue and profit guidance on Friday, hit by a delayed satellite launch and a decline in earnings from fixed data customers due to the strong dollar.

The group, which broadcasts over 6,000 television channels from 53 satellites, said that 2015 revenue would be about 3 percent lower and core profit (EBITDA) would fall by about 3.5 percent on a constant currency basis.

At the end of the first quarter, the company had said it expected both to grow by up to 1 percent.

Including the translational impact from the dollar, both would still be higher.

The lower outlook was partly due to its next satellite launch, SES-9, already shifted from the second to the third quarter, but now unclear after the explosion of a SpaceX rocket at the end of June.

Earnings would also be affected by the loss of some transponders due to technical issues.

The strong dollar was also reducing business from fixed data providers, for whom the satellite use makes up more than half of the cost. SES said that revenues related to video, mobility or government contracts were still growing.

SES said that revenue in the first six months of the year fell by 2.6 percent on a constant currency basis to 999.1 million euros ($1.10 billion).

Core profit (EBITDA) was down 2.5 percent to 740.0 million euros.

The company said the decline was due to the sale of transponders to rival Eutelsat at the start of last year and a renewal of a contract agreement with EchoStar for use of two satellites, whose capacities have reduced.

Revenue and EBITDA were up 6.4 percent and 6.7 percent when the strong dollar effect was included. ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)