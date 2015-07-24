BRUSSELS, July 24 Satellite operator SES
cut its full-year revenue and profit
guidance on Friday, hit by a delayed satellite launch and a
decline in earnings from fixed data customers due to the strong
dollar.
The group, which broadcasts over 6,000 television channels
from 53 satellites, said that 2015 revenue would be about 3
percent lower and core profit (EBITDA) would fall by about 3.5
percent on a constant currency basis.
At the end of the first quarter, the company had said it
expected both to grow by up to 1 percent.
Including the translational impact from the dollar, both
would still be higher.
The lower outlook was partly due to its next satellite
launch, SES-9, already shifted from the second to the third
quarter, but now unclear after the explosion of a SpaceX rocket
at the end of June.
Earnings would also be affected by the loss of some
transponders due to technical issues.
The strong dollar was also reducing business from fixed data
providers, for whom the satellite use makes up more than half of
the cost. SES said that revenues related to video, mobility or
government contracts were still growing.
SES said that revenue in the first six months
of the year fell by 2.6 percent on a constant currency basis to
999.1 million euros ($1.10 billion).
Core profit (EBITDA) was down 2.5 percent to 740.0 million
euros.
The company said the decline was due to the sale of
transponders to rival Eutelsat at the start of last
year and a renewal of a contract agreement with EchoStar
for use of two satellites, whose capacities have
reduced.
Revenue and EBITDA were up 6.4 percent and 6.7 percent when
the strong dollar effect was included.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)