BRUSSELS Oct 30 Satellite operator SES on Friday said profit margins fell in the third quarter as operating expenses increased because of a stronger dollar and sales costs grew.

In the third quarter core profit (EBITDA) fell 5.8 percent on a constant currency basis and margins fell to 74.3 percent from 76.1 percent in the previous year.

SES repeated its guidance for EBITDA to fall 3.5 percent on a constant currency basis, with revenues down 3 percent.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)