UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BRUSSELS Oct 30 Satellite operator SES on Friday said profit margins fell in the third quarter as operating expenses increased because of a stronger dollar and sales costs grew.
In the third quarter core profit (EBITDA) fell 5.8 percent on a constant currency basis and margins fell to 74.3 percent from 76.1 percent in the previous year.
SES repeated its guidance for EBITDA to fall 3.5 percent on a constant currency basis, with revenues down 3 percent.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 29.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 23.6 MILLION YEAR AGO