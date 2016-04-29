BRUSSELS, April 29 Satellite operator SES maintained its full-year forecasts after a decline in earnings from data and government sources in the first quarter outweighed higher income from video and in-flight connectivity.

The company also said it had taken full control of O3b Networks, which specialises in next generation satellites with faster connectivity. SES said it had paid $20 million to raise its fully diluted stake to 50.5 percent from 49.1 percent.

SES, which broadcasts more than 7,000 television channels from 53 satellites, said it still expected revenue of between 2.01 and 2.05 billion euros ($2.29-2.33 billion) for 2016 and a core profit (EBITDA) margin of 73.5 to 74 percent.

That compares with revenue growth of 5 percent last year to 2.015 billion euros, which was down 3.2 percent on a constant currency basis, and an EBITDA margin of 74.2 percent.

SES, which sells transmission capacity to firms such as BSkyB, Echostar and India's Dish TV, said first-quarter revenue fell 1.9 percent on a constant currency basis to 481.6 million euros and core profit (EBITDA) by 2.9 percent to 356.2 million euros.

The results where in line with compared the average forecasts in a Reuters poll of 483 million euros and 357 million respectively.

($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by David Clarke)