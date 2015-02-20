BRUSSELS Feb 20 Satellite operator SES
on Friday said its revenues and core
profit in 2015 would grow at a slower pace, as it would only
launch one new satellite.
The group said its revenues and core profit (EBITDA) would
grow by 1 percent in 2015, after increasing by 4 percent and 5
percent respectively in 2014.
SES, which broadcasts over 6,400 television channels from 54
satellites, said it would only launch one new satellite, SES 9
to serve Asian market, which would have a limited impact on
income as it only will be available at the end of 2015.
The group maintained its three year guidance for revenues
and core profit to grow between 3.5 and 4 percent per year on
average.
Core profit rose 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter, adjusted
for currency fluctuations, to 378.3 million euros, in line 378
million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)